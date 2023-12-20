Desserts, with their endless amount of mouth-watering flavors, offer a sensory experience that triggers euphoria. There are some standout dishes that are able to fulfill all of those irresistible cravings for something sweet more than others.

Love Food published findings from its editorial team’s search to determine the most over-the-top dessert in every state in the U.S.:

“From ice cream sundaes piled high with toppings to truly mammoth cakes, outrageously flavored donuts and indulgent treats that cost a small fortune, there are some truly astounding desserts being whipped up all over America. Some look relatively normal but marry unusual flavors, while others simply must be seen (and tasted) to be believed. We’ve sought out the most extravagant dessert in every U.S. state, based on genuine user reviews, awards and accolades and the first-hand experience of our team.”

In New Mexico, the top most exaggerated yet equally as delicious dessert is the Caramel Churro Cheesecake from A Heavenly Taste Cakery in Albuquerque:

“For an incredibly indulgent dessert experience, make your way to A Heavenly Taste Cakery. This bakery is quite rightly renowned for its cheesecakes, which come generously adorned with a range of delectable toppings. The caramel churro cheesecake, which is crowned with a cluster of miniature churros, clouds of whipped cream, and a generous drizzle of caramel sauce, is a fan favorite. One taste and you’ll realize exactly why.”