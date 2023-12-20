Desserts, with their endless amount of mouth-watering flavors, offer a sensory experience that triggers euphoria. There are some standout dishes that are able to fulfill all of those irresistible cravings for something sweet more than others.

Love Food published findings from its editorial team’s search to determine the most over-the-top dessert in every state in the U.S.:

“From ice cream sundaes piled high with toppings to truly mammoth cakes, outrageously flavored donuts and indulgent treats that cost a small fortune, there are some truly astounding desserts being whipped up all over America. Some look relatively normal but marry unusual flavors, while others simply must be seen (and tasted) to be believed. We’ve sought out the most extravagant dessert in every U.S. state, based on genuine user reviews, awards and accolades and the first-hand experience of our team.”

In Texas, the top most exaggerated yet equally as delicious dessert is the Pumpeceapple Piecake from Three Brothers Bakery in Houston:

“Imagine a pie that weighs 24 pounds, stands nearly a foot (30cm) tall, and comes with a $300 price tag. What started out as a joke at the Three Brothers Bakery in Houston is now one of the bakery's most famous – and most popular – items. The enormous three-layer invention combines a pumpkin pie baked in a pumpkin spice cake, a pecan pie baked in a chocolate cake, and an apple pie baked into a spice cake – a sweet play on turducken (chicken stuffed in duck stuffed in turkey). The entire thing is then covered with cream cheese icing and finished with pecan pieces and a caramel drizzle.”