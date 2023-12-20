The Most Extravagant Dessert In Texas Will Shock You

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

December 20, 2023

Assortment of fine chocolate candies, white, dark, and milk chocolate Sweets background. Copy space. Top view.
Photo: Getty Images

Desserts, with their endless amount of mouth-watering flavors, offer a sensory experience that triggers euphoria. There are some standout dishes that are able to fulfill all of those irresistible cravings for something sweet more than others.

Love Food published findings from its editorial team’s search to determine the most over-the-top dessert in every state in the U.S.:

“From ice cream sundaes piled high with toppings to truly mammoth cakes, outrageously flavored donuts and indulgent treats that cost a small fortune, there are some truly astounding desserts being whipped up all over America. Some look relatively normal but marry unusual flavors, while others simply must be seen (and tasted) to be believed. We’ve sought out the most extravagant dessert in every U.S. state, based on genuine user reviews, awards and accolades and the first-hand experience of our team.”

In Texas, the top most exaggerated yet equally as delicious dessert is the Pumpeceapple Piecake from Three Brothers Bakery in Houston:

“Imagine a pie that weighs 24 pounds, stands nearly a foot (30cm) tall, and comes with a $300 price tag. What started out as a joke at the Three Brothers Bakery in Houston is now one of the bakery's most famous – and most popular – items. The enormous three-layer invention combines a pumpkin pie baked in a pumpkin spice cake, a pecan pie baked in a chocolate cake, and an apple pie baked into a spice cake – a sweet play on turducken (chicken stuffed in duck stuffed in turkey). The entire thing is then covered with cream cheese icing and finished with pecan pieces and a caramel drizzle.”
Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.