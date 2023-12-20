These Generous Rap Artists Are Committed To Giving Back During The Holidays
By Tony M. Centeno
December 20, 2023
Artists celebrate the holidays in their own ways each year, but there are only a select few hitmakers who actually dedicate a period of time to help those are who truly in need.
In the month of December, there are several artists who are known to pop up with some kind of toy drive or fundraiser to ensure families around the country have food and/or gifts to enjoy during the holidays. Latto is definitely one of them. She recently held her 3rd annual "Christmas In Clayco" event where she gave away over $500,000 in gifts to families in Georgia.
DJ Khaled is another artist who's committed to giving back to his community whenever possible, but especially during the holidays. He recently joined forces with The Little Lighthouse Foundation for their Annual Holiday Toy & Meal Distribution in Miami. He helped distribute over 14,000 presents to hundreds of families. That same day, he teamed up with Ark of the City to give away free sneakers from his We The Best x Snipes store at the non-profit organization's annual event Christmas On 15th Ave in Miami.
Other artists who've done a lot to help their communities over the years include Kendrick Lamar, Gunna, Trick Daddy and more. Scroll below to see how some of your favorite artists are giving back during the holiday season.
Gunna
No matter what he's going through, Gunna always finds a way to make his charity event happen each year. Since 2017, the Georgia native's foundation has hosted "Gunna's Great Giveaway" to help families. For its sixth year, the Gunna's Great Giveaway Foundation and Goodr teamed up to giveaway $100 Walmart gift cards, food and a special gift from the rapper.
T.I.
T.I.'s Trap Museum is doing something unique this year. In support of Young Thug and Pee Wee Roscoe, the Trap Music Museum will host their event called “In Spirit of Service”. The event will include toy distribution for children in the community and a prayer service led by Pastor Horatious Harris of Nexus Church. Tip and Lil Baby are expected to attend along with US Senator Raphael Warnock and US Representative Hank Johnson. The event will happen right after Harris Community Works, a subsidiary of T.I.’s nonprofit, Us or Else, wrapped up its 8th Annual Holiday Caravan. T.I. teamed up with a wide array of local Atlanta leaders, like Founder of Project Pinnacle Judge Asha Jackson, and organizations like the Atlanta Hawks, who surprised kids with exclusive game day tickets and other goodies.
“When you’ve been blessed as I am, it’s important to give back to those who may need a little extra assistance," Tip said in a statement. "I look forward to these events every year and will continue to serve my community as long as I’m able to."
Trick Daddy
Trick Daddy will always luv da kids. The Miami legend has been holding toy drives for children and families in Dade County for decades. This year his TrickLuvsDaKids Foundation teamed up with YCHS Kids for their annual Christmas Toy Drive in Goulds Park. There were plenty of free giveaways for the children as well as haircuts, raffles and more.
Kendrick Lamar
Kendrick Lamar recently held his annual Christmas In Compton Toy Giveaway. He personally attended the event on December 16 at Enterprise Park in Compton where he took photos with the kids and other fans. There were also giveaways and bounce-houses for the kids to enjoy during the event.
TDE's Annual Christmas Concert & Community Giveback Day
Top Dawg Entertainment and its artists have been giving back to their community for the past 10 years. The California-based label celebrated its 10th anniversary of service this week at their Christmas Concert & Community Giveback Day. Several artists from the label's roster including SZA, Jay Rock, ScHoolboy Q plus more hit the stage and performed for fans, who got in for free after they donated an unwrapped toy. The celebrations continued at their annual toy giveaway the following day.