These Generous Rap Artists Are Committed To Giving Back During The Holidays

T.I.'s Trap Museum is doing something unique this year. In support of Young Thug and Pee Wee Roscoe, the Trap Music Museum will host their event called “In Spirit of Service”. The event will include toy distribution for children in the community and a prayer service led by Pastor Horatious Harris of Nexus Church. Tip and Lil Baby are expected to attend along with US Senator Raphael Warnock and US Representative Hank Johnson. The event will happen right after Harris Community Works, a subsidiary of T.I.’s nonprofit, Us or Else, wrapped up its 8th Annual Holiday Caravan. T.I. teamed up with a wide array of local Atlanta leaders, like Founder of Project Pinnacle Judge Asha Jackson, and organizations like the Atlanta Hawks, who surprised kids with exclusive game day tickets and other goodies.



“When you’ve been blessed as I am, it’s important to give back to those who may need a little extra assistance," Tip said in a statement. "I look forward to these events every year and will continue to serve my community as long as I’m able to."





