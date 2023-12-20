Thousands Of Illinoisans To Recieve $30.5 Million In Property Tax Refunds

If you own property in Cook County, you could receive a large financial boost in the very near future. According to WGN9, "more than $30.5 million in automatic refunds" will be sent to Cook County property owners who "overpaid their first installment taxes last year." A total of 9,000 property owners qualify for the refund being sent by Cook County treasurer Maria Pappas. Pappas explained that most residents receiving the boost will not have to fill out paperwork to obtain their refund.

“This service is a huge convenience for homeowners who have overpaid their property taxes. Most will not have to file an application, fill out any forms or deal with any paperwork. They will get their money automatically.”

WGN9 mentioned that the refunds will be deposited into qualifying homeowners accounts over the course of the next three months. Much of the money will be distributed to tax exempted individuals including "Homeowner, Senior Citizen, Senior Freeze and Disabled Persons."

The Cook County Treasurers Office broke down the automatic refunds into sections based on how homeowners payed their 2022 property taxes. Per the breakdown,1,900 homeowners (who payed property taxes online) will receive $13.1 million refunds via electronic deposits. 4,000 individuals (who payed their taxes through a bank) will be mailed refund checks totaling $8 million. And the remaining 2,900 homeowners (who paid 2022 property taxes via cash or check) will be electronically refunded or will receive an application to be refunded in the mail.

You can find out if you are eligible for a refund in the next three months by visiting cookcountytreasurer.com.