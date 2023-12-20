Travis Scott Almost Falls Off Stage After Stage Prop Hits Him During Show

Scott managed to dodge any injuries, but it doesn't seem like he was too happy about the situation. In the video, you can see the rapper call up one of the employees from the pit to the stage as he appeared to inform him about the incident. There were no other safety issues during the show.



Outside of this incident, Scott's tour in support of his new album UTOPIA has been running smoothly. He performed fan favorites like "FE!N" multiple times in one show at various locations and brought out special guests like Quavo. During his our stop in Miami, Scott even acted as a mediator for one couple who were arguing during his set. He told the couple that whatever they were arguing about was small at that time and encouraged them to hug it out. The woman took a minute to give in but after Scott asked her several times, she finally got up and hugged her man.