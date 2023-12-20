Two Massachusetts Spots Named Among The 'Safest Small Cities' In The US

Safety is an extremely important factor when choosing where you want to live or vacation to. MoneyGeek compiled a list of the safest small cities across the country based on crime rates and population data from the FBI, and the consensus might surprise you. Out of all the small cities in the entire country, two Massachusetts locations made the top 25 list!

According to the list, the safest small cities in Massachusetts are Shrewsbury in 5th and Lexington in 25th. These cities also rank among the safest small cities in the entire country.

Here's what MoneyGeek had to say about compiling the data to discover the safest small cities across the country:

"To rank the safest small cities and towns in the United States, MoneyGeek started with standardized crime statistics reported to the FBI from 2022, the latest year of available data. To determine crime rates per 100,000 people, population data accessed from the FBI was added to the analysis. For purposes of this analysis, MoneyGeek focused on cities with a population between 30,000 and 100,000 residents and included 1,010 cities in the ranking. Please note that 2022 data was not available for small cities in Florida, Illinois, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. When cities did not have data available in the FBI dataset, MoneyGeek conducted individualized research on standardized crime statistics for each specific city or town."

For more information and to view the full list visit moneygeek.com.