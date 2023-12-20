Two Massachusetts Spots Named Among The 'Safest Small Cities' In The US

By Logan DeLoye

December 20, 2023

Mount Sugarloaf State Reservation, Massachusetts
Photo: Moment RF

Safety is an extremely important factor when choosing where you want to live or vacation to. MoneyGeek compiled a list of the safest small cities across the country based on crime rates and population data from the FBI, and the consensus might surprise you. Out of all the small cities in the entire country, two Massachusetts locations made the top 25 list!

According to the list, the safest small cities in Massachusetts are Shrewsbury in 5th and Lexington in 25th. These cities also rank among the safest small cities in the entire country.

Here's what MoneyGeek had to say about compiling the data to discover the safest small cities across the country:

"To rank the safest small cities and towns in the United States, MoneyGeek started with standardized crime statistics reported to the FBI from 2022, the latest year of available data. To determine crime rates per 100,000 people, population data accessed from the FBI was added to the analysis. For purposes of this analysis, MoneyGeek focused on cities with a population between 30,000 and 100,000 residents and included 1,010 cities in the ranking. Please note that 2022 data was not available for small cities in Florida, Illinois, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. When cities did not have data available in the FBI dataset, MoneyGeek conducted individualized research on standardized crime statistics for each specific city or town."

For more information and to view the full list visit moneygeek.com.

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.