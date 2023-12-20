Watch Kylie Jenner Transform Into Justin Bieber In Hilarious Video

If you've been on TikTok recently, you may have noticed a filter that looks remarkably like Justin Bieber. Well, apparently even celebrities can't pass on playing around with the filter and trying to see what they'd look like as the Biebs — not even Kylie Jenner!

The 26-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder took to her TikTok on Tuesday (December 19) to share a video of her sitting in a makeup chair in a fuzzy black robe while getting her hair done. However, instead of her usual glamorous look, she put on the filter to give her bushier brows and a light goatee to transform her face into that of her longtime friend. While she stayed stone-faced for more of the video, she couldn't hold in her laughter at the end, bursting into giggles as the filter also showed up on her hairstylist.

"This makes me so happy," she captioned the short clip, which was also set to Bieber's 2009 song "Love Me."

Check out the hilarious transformation below.