Young Thug's Dad Blasts Lil Baby Over Alleged Diss Over Gunna's Plea Deal

“Ask Lil Baby: has he ever come to a court date?" he continued. "That’s what I want y’all to ask these g**damn rappers and these bloggers with this old snitch s**t. When have y’all went to a court date to support Slime, to support Jeffrey, to support Thug? However you wanna name him. Go on their social media pages and say, ‘Why in the f**k haven’t you been to the courthouse to support your dude?’ And I guarantee you won’t get an answer. So that’s how I feel. Everybody that hasn’t been there needs to shut the f**k up about Gunna.”



Williams' anger stems from Baby's alleged behavior towards Gunna since the YSL rapper was released from jail earlier this year after he entered an Alford plea in the YSL RICO trial. Back in June, a clip of an unreleased song in which Baby appears to rap, "P*ssy n***as taking pleas/I know Slime ain’t happy.” As of this report, the song has not dropped nor was the clip promoted by Baby or his label. Some fans believe the song could've been AI-generated. A month later, Baby was accused of dissing Gunna during a show while on his "It's Only Us Tour."



So far, neither Baby nor Gunna have officially confirmed their animosity towards one another. However, they do agree that Young Thug should be released from jail. See what the YSL rapper's dad had to say below.

