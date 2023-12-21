15 Killed, 30 Injured In Mass Shooting At College
By Jason Hall
December 21, 2023
At least 15 people were killed and 30 others were injured during a mass shooting at a university in Prague, local authorities confirmed on Thursday (December 21) via the New York Post.
The shooting occurred at the Faculty of Arts building at Charles University, which is located in Old Town, Czech Republic's capital, the Police of the Czech Republic announced in a translated post shared on their X account. The department confirmed that the shooter was "eliminated" less than an hour later, but said "several" victims had died or were injured in relation to the incident.
The shooter was tentatively identified as David Kozák, who is potentially linked to a violent death that took place in the village of Kladensko prior to the university shooting, according to the Czech news website Novinky.cz via the New York Post.
Stále probíhá evakuace budovy, jelikož se někteří studenti před střelcem uzamkli v místnostech. pic.twitter.com/Puw5it55h7— Policie ČR (@PolicieCZ) December 21, 2023
A person matching a description of Kozák was spotted carrying a large gun on the roof of the university in two photos shared on social media. The shooting suspect was reported to be a student at Charles University's philosophy department in Jan Palach Square, where the incident took place, according to the Czech news site via the New York Post.
Troubling posts from a Telegram account under Kozàk's name included "I hate the world and want to leave as much pain as possible" on December 17 and “I have a ringing in my ears … like some kind of f–king fireflies. I wanted to rip my ears out" on December 19.