15 Killed, 30 Injured In Mass Shooting At College

At least 15 people were killed and 30 others were injured during a mass shooting at a university in Prague, local authorities confirmed on Thursday (December 21) via the New York Post.

The shooting occurred at the Faculty of Arts building at Charles University, which is located in Old Town, Czech Republic's capital, the Police of the Czech Republic announced in a translated post shared on their X account. The department confirmed that the shooter was "eliminated" less than an hour later, but said "several" victims had died or were injured in relation to the incident.

The shooter was tentatively identified as David Kozák, who is potentially linked to a violent death that took place in the village of Kladensko prior to the university shooting, according to the Czech news website Novinky.cz via the New York Post.