2 Florida Destinations Among America's 'Most Beautiful' Cities

Some places in the United States are truly a feast for the eyes. From charming natural vistas and landscapes to man-made landmarks and architecture, there is no shortage of places evoking that sense of awe. With that said, several locations have earned a reputation among travelers for their Instagram-worthy spots.

Forbes Home curated a list of the most picturesque cities you can visit in the nation. Thirty well-known destinations make up the list, including two popular cities in Florida.

St. Augustine is one of those renowned cities, known for its rich history, enduring sites, beaches, and abundance of activities. Writers gave it a place on the list thanks to its "unique location and 16th-century Spanish architecture." They also recommend you visit the Castillo de San Marcos National Monument, Flagler College, and Colonial Quarter.