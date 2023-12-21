4 Ohio Cities Among The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America

It may be the most wonderful time of the year, but the holiday season can often bring up bittersweet emotions that can lend an air of sadness to the otherwise joyous celebrations. Depending on where you live, you may experience these feelings more than others in another city.

Travel.Alot.Com searched around the U.S. for the cities that are less content than others, compiling a list of the 30 "saddest" cities in the America. Four cities in Ohio are among the unhappiest in the country.

According to the site, Toldeo, Akron, Youngstown and Dayton are all cities that are unhappier than others in the country, with each scoring low in separate areas that should have a positive impact on its residents. Toledo's worst scoring area was in physical health and Akron's in personal purpose while Youngstown's lowest score was in economic stability and Dayton's in supportive relationships.

Here's how the site determined its list:

"We've made a list of the 30 cities that rank as the unhappiest in the country because their emotional well-being overall is lower than average. We gathered out information from Gallup and Healthways partner, who created the Community Well-Being Index. This measures American cities based on how well they provide for social and financial success, community integration, and life purpose for the residents."

