Award-Winning Restaurant Declared Colorado's Top Steakhouse

People can enjoy a juicy steak dinner at plenty of restaurants, but nobody does that cut of beef justice like steakhouses. These iconic eateries employ skilled chefs capable of cooking a beautiful steak complete with decadent sides. Coupled with the usual fine-dining flair, a glass of wine, and stellar service, you're often guaranteed an unforgettable dining experience.

If you're a fan of these restaurants, The Daily Meal compiled a list of every state's top steakhouse. According to the roundup, Colorado's top steakhouse is Guard and Grace!

This acclaimed restaurant prides itself on serving what employees call "innovative combinations" to its diners. Customers also have access to a patio, a lounge, and a raw bar. Writers explained what you can expect from the historic eatery:

"Unlike other restaurants on this list, Guard and Grace is not an old-fashioned intimate steakhouse; it is a 9,000-square-foot ultra-modern restaurant. A steakhouse on this scale is not only impressive to behold, but also incredibly functional as it allows the kitchen to produce an expansive menu. The highlight is the Filet Flight, a series of three, four-ounce steaks: Prime, wagyu, and grass-fed filet mignons."