Award-Winning Restaurant Declared Florida's Top Steakhouse

People can enjoy a juicy steak dinner at plenty of restaurants, but nobody does that cut of beef justice like steakhouses. These iconic eateries employ skilled chefs capable of cooking a beautiful steak complete with decadent sides. Coupled with the usual fine-dining flair, a glass of wine, and stellar service, you're often guaranteed an unforgettable dining experience.

If you're a fan of these restaurants, The Daily Meal compiled a list of every state's top steakhouse. According to the roundup, Florida's top steakhouse is Bern's Steak House!

This acclaimed restaurant has been around for decades, serving premium steak dinners and offering a huge array of decadent wines. Writers explained what you can expect from the historic eatery:

"Bern's is a renowned steakhouse that's built its reputation on meeting the exact desires of all customers. This is exemplified by the extensive wine list that spans 200 pages. A total of 150 wines are available by the glass on a nightly basis. Similar detail is present in the steak. Each guest orders with the help of a chart, allowing them to define the exact characteristics of their meal from thickness of cut to degree of char."