Renowned Restaurant Declared Washington's Top Steakhouse

People can enjoy a juicy steak dinner at plenty of restaurants, but nobody does that cut of beef justice like steakhouses. These iconic eateries employ skilled chefs capable of cooking a beautiful steak complete with decadent sides. Coupled with the usual fine-dining flair, a glass of wine, and stellar service, you're often guaranteed an unforgettable dining experience.

If you're a fan of these restaurants, The Daily Meal compiled a list of every state's top steakhouse. According to the roundup, Washington State's top steakhouse is Bateau!

This acclaimed restaurant prides itself on using sustainable ingredients and methods for its dishes, including its grass-fed, dry-aged steaks. Writers explained what you can expect from the quaint eatery:

"Bateau is a meat lover's steakhouse where beef takes center stage. A light, bright space welcomes guests, and all the available, freshly butchered cuts – from heritage breeds — are displayed on a large chalkboard. As all parts of the animal are used, many of these cuts are not found in other steakhouses. Thankfully, expert staff will guide you through the selection and suggest a range of butters to finish. A meal here will live long in the memory."