California Destination Named 'Fastest-Shrinking City' In The Entire State

America is filled with ever-evolving, growing cities that continue to gain residents year after year, but some of these urban jungles have been consistently loosing population. It seems like people can't stop moving out of one California city in particular. Be it rising inflation, safety concerns, or lack of entertainment (among many other possible factors) this city cannot catch a population break.

According to a list compiled by Travel A Lot, the fastest-shrinking city in California is San Francisco. San Francisco has lost 6.7% of its population since 2010.

Here's what Travel A Lot had to say about the fastest-shrinking city in California:

"San Francisco is well-known for the Golden Gate Bridge, its narrow streets, Alcatraz, and - you got it, dude! - Full House. There are some fairly fascinating historical facts about the thirteenth-largest city in the United States. In San Francisco alone, the tech scene is sizable and thriving. Although it roughly corresponds to the geographic boundaries, it isn't recognized as part of Silicon Valley. From April 2020 to July 2021, the city lost 6.7% of its population, going from 870,014 to 815,201 residents — the lowest number since 2010. Among those age 25 to 29 who identified as female, white and non-Hispanic, the population dropped by a whopping, and quite staggering 26%."

