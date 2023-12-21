DJ Khaled Proudly Embraces His Son After He’s Named 'Student Of The Month'

"mommy daddy so proud of you ! My son @asahdkhaled Student of the month ! LETS GO !!!!!! 🌞!!!!!!!!" Khaled wrote in his caption.



The video ended with a family photo of Asahd, Khaled and his wife Nicole Tuck. It was the perfect way to close out a busy year for the Khaled family. Over the past few months, the award-winning artist opened his first-ever sneaker shop Snipes on South Beach and held his inaugural Golf Classic. Khaled also released new music with Lil Baby, Future and LIL UZI VERT "Supposed To Be Loved" from his upcoming album.



He hasn't revealed the title or any other concrete details about the album. However, Khaled did announce that he has two collaborations with Drake on the project. He carried a huge sign with the announcement on it when he walked out with Drizzy during the OVO Sound founder's tour stop in Miami in September.