DJ Khaled Proudly Embraces His Son After He’s Named 'Student Of The Month'

By Tony M. Centeno

December 21, 2023

DJ Khaled
Photo: Getty Images

DJ Khaled has always been a proud father of his two children. That's why he couldn't contain himself when his oldest son Asahd received a very special honor.

On Wednesday, December 20, the Miami-based artist posted a video to his Instagram timeline of him at his son's school auditorium in Miami. In the brief clip, fans can see Khaled get up and clap for his son after he was named "Student of the Month." Immediately after his son received his award, Khaled walked right up to him and gave him a big hug.

"mommy daddy so proud of you ! My son @asahdkhaled Student of the month ! LETS GO !!!!!! 🌞!!!!!!!!" Khaled wrote in his caption.

The video ended with a family photo of Asahd, Khaled and his wife Nicole Tuck. It was the perfect way to close out a busy year for the Khaled family. Over the past few months, the award-winning artist opened his first-ever sneaker shop Snipes on South Beach and held his inaugural Golf Classic. Khaled also released new music with Lil Baby, Future and LIL UZI VERT "Supposed To Be Loved" from his upcoming album.

He hasn't revealed the title or any other concrete details about the album. However, Khaled did announce that he has two collaborations with Drake on the project. He carried a huge sign with the announcement on it when he walked out with Drizzy during the OVO Sound founder's tour stop in Miami in September.

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.