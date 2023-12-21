Extremely Accurate AI Calculator Predicts When You'll Die

A newly developed AI death calculator is reported to be extremely accurate at predicting a person's death.

Sune Lehmann, a professor of network and complex systems from the Technical University of Denmark, co-authored a study "using sequence of life-events to predict human lives" that introduced an algorithm known as "life2vec."

“We use the technology behind ChatGPT (something called transformer models) to analyze human lives by representing each person as the sequence of events that happens in their life,” Lehmann told the New York Post this week.

The AI death calculator takes details of the user's life -- including income, profession, residence and health history -- to determine a life expectancy estimated to be about 78% accurate.

“We use the fact that in a certain sense, human lives share a similarity with language," Lehmann said. “Just like words follow each other in sentences, events follow each other in human lives.”

The new AI tool varies slightly from ChatGPT as it can compute the user's outcomes by examining their past.

“This model can predict almost anything,” Lehmann said, acknowledging that his research team also used the program to predict people's personalities and decisions.

“We predicted death because it’s something people have worked on for many years (for example, insurance companies)," he added, "so we had a good sense of what was possible.”