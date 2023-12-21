Illinois Destination Named 'Fastest-Shrinking City' In The Entire State

America is filled with ever-evolving, growing cities that continue to gain residents year after year, but some of these urban jungles have been consistently loosing population. It seems like people can't stop moving out of one Illinois city in particular. Be it rising inflation, safety concerns, or lack of entertainment (among many other possible factors) this city cannot catch a population break.

According to a list compiled by Travel A Lot, the fastest-shrinking city in Illinois is Thorntonship. Unemployment and rising housing prices have been the leading factors in Thorntonship loosing population over the last few years.

Here's what Travel A Lot had to say about the fastest-shrinking city in Illinois:

"Numerous locations in this city have names derived from the name of the town, including the three high schools. This city is one of the many townships in Cook County, Illinois. It was established in 1850, and Chicago is just a hop, skip, and a jump away via rail line. Thorntonship lost what makes up 1.9% of this city's population and tops the list for the state of Illinois with a population loss of just shy of 3000. This population decline took place in just one year. Nearly 2% of the population were dispersed among the surrounding areas due to unemployment and rising housing prices."

