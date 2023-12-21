"'Silent Night' holds a special place in our collection," Cleopatra Records founder Brian Perera tells iHeartRadio. "It was completed with the partial assistance of AI technology, specifically trained on DMX's unique vocal style. This technology, while innovative, was used with the utmost respect for his artistry, ensuring that his essence remained intact in every note. Other parts were organically used from these works."



Cleopatra Records, which has its hands in other genres from heavy metal rock to reggae, has been working with DMX since 2010. During that time, Perera says DMX re-recorded a lot of his hits, which appear on X's 2011 project Greatest Hits With A Twist that was released via its rap imprint X-Ray Records. Cleopatra also invested in previous releases and obtained several hard drives full of unfinished work. One of those unfinished projects was "Silent Night," which was completed in part by using AI.



"Our collaboration with [DMX] was not just a business venture but a journey filled with respect, creativity, and mutual admiration," Perera adds. "DMX wasn't just an artist to us; he was a wonderful person whose presence and talent immensely enriched our work and the music industry as a whole."



The label says their comprehensive deal with DMX was "mutually beneficial" and he "approved each element, ensuring a clear and respectful collaboration." They also emphasized that "he continues to receive ongoing royalties as part of our commitment to honoring his contributions and legacy." The respected rapper passed away in 2021 at the age of 50 following years of drug abuse and medical issues. A month later, Def Jam Recordings released his first posthumous album Exodus.



Prior to his death, DMX wasn't a stranger to holiday music. Fans will recall when the Yonkers, N.Y. native made his version of "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer" during a visit to Power 105.1 in 2012. A few years later, X released the official version on DSPs.



Listen to DMX's "Silent Night" above and his previous track "Halloween From Miami To LA" below.