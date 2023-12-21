Kourtney Kardashian Shares Photos From 'First Gym Day' Since Son's Birth

By Logan DeLoye

December 21, 2023

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Photo: FilmMagic

Kourtney Kardashian recently shared photos from her first day back at the gym since the birth of her son, Rocky, in November. The Poosh founder posted a snap of workout equipment to her Instagram story on Wednesday (December 20), offering an encouraging message to mothers who have yet to hit the gym after their pregnancy, or those who do not feel ready to return.

"7 weeks postpartum, first day in the gym doing 30 minutes, walking 3.0, 12.0 incline. Taking it easy, no rush, no pressure mamas. Your body is healing, it's not a race."

According to People, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" icon and her husband, blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, welcomed their first child into the world on November 1, 2023. An insider told People that the pair felt blessed to bring their baby home, especially after the birth took a "stressful turn towards the end."

“Kourtney is over the moon about her son’s arrival. Her pregnancy took a stressful turn towards the end. She is happy to just be able to snuggle her baby boy now. She feels so blessed."

The source also revealed that Barker, an exceptional father and husband, was there for Kourtney through the entire birth and is very grateful for their child.

"He makes sure she has everything that she needs. He is obsessed with their baby boy." Aside from a few Instagram stories, Kourtney (also mother to Mason Dash, 14, Penelope Scotland, 11, and Reign Aston, 9) has not posted since November 14th. Her last post was a sentimental birthday wish to Barker, doting on her husband for making all of her dreams come true.

To view Kourtney's photos from her first day back to the gym since Rocky's birth visit people.com.

Kourtney Kardashian
