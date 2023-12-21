Massachusetts Spot Named 'Fastest-Shrinking City' In The Entire State

By Logan DeLoye

December 21, 2023

Nature and Suburb District. American Life.
Photo: Moment RF

America is filled with ever-evolving, growing cities that continue to gain residents year after year, but some of these urban jungles have been consistently loosing population. It seems like people can't stop moving out of one Massachusetts city in particular. Be it rising inflation, safety concerns, or lack of entertainment (among many other possible factors) this city cannot catch a population break.

According to a list compiled by Travel A Lot, the fastest-shrinking city in Massachusetts is Boston. Boston continues to loose residents at a rate of 0.5% per year.

Here's what Travel A Lot had to say about the fastest-shrinking city in Massachusetts:

"When you delve a little deeper, you'll discover a surprising amount of things that make Boston one of the key cities in America—and the entire globe. Boston is most known for its delicious baked beans, Fenway Park, The Boston Marathon, and of course for the infamous bar from Cheers (the TV show). Alas, Massachusetts overall is bleading residents at a rate of -0.5% each year. Boston alone has lost nearly 3% of it's total residents as of late. In 2020 this city's population was a staggering 674,272. Just one year later that number dropped to 654,776 living within the city limits."

For a continued list of the fastest-shrinking cities across the country visit travel.alot.com.

