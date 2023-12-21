Michigan Destination Named 'Fastest-Shrinking City' In The Entire State

By Logan DeLoye

December 21, 2023

Little woods in Dearborn
Photo: iStockphoto

America is filled with ever-evolving, growing cities that continue to gain residents year after year, but some of these urban jungles have been consistently loosing population. It seems like people can't stop moving out of one Michigan city in particular. Be it rising inflation, safety concerns, or lack of entertainment (among many other possible factors) this city cannot catch a population break.

According to a list compiled by Travel A Lot, the fastest-shrinking city in Michigan is Dearborn. Dearborn lost 1.1% of its total population in 2021.

Here's what Travel A Lot had to say about the fastest-shrinking city in Michigan:

"While Dearborn is best known for housing the global headquarters of the reknown American Ford Motor Company, it also serves as an important industrial hub for the processing of steel and is home to a number of well-known national and international businesses, most notably the AK Steel Dearborn Works complex. According to Census Bureau data, Michigan's population declined annually between 2005 and 2010, only to start growing once more in 2011. According to census data, between 2011 and 2020, the population grew steadily. The greatest percentage decline in 2021, 1.1%, or almost 1300 persons, was in (dear) Dearborn, Michigan."

For a continued list of the fastest-shrinking cities across the country visit travel.alot.com.

© 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.