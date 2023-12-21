Minnesota Destination Named 'Fastest-Shrinking City' In The Entire State

America is filled with ever-evolving, growing cities that continue to gain residents year after year, but some of these urban jungles have been consistently loosing population. It seems like people can't stop moving out of one Minnesota city in particular. Be it rising inflation, safety concerns, or lack of entertainment (among many other possible factors) this city cannot catch a population break.

According to a list compiled by Travel A Lot, the fastest-shrinking city in Minnesota is Brooklyn Park. Brooklyn Park lost 2% of its total population within the last few years.

Here's what Travel A Lot had to say about the fastest-shrinking city in Minnesota:

"In Brooklyn Park, which is hidden along the Mississippi River, you can find about 2,000 acres of parkland, two golf courses, and 120 miles of hiking trails. This area also houses a community center with a gym, two ice rinks for hockey, conference rooms, racquetball courts, and a senior center. Brooklyn Park is in Hennepin County and has lost over 2% of their total population over the last few years. In 2020, the population of this city was 86,411 residents strong. Alas, by 2021 that number had dropped to 84,526 living within the city limits. That's almost 2000 people saying "adios" to this place in one year alone."

