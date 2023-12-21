Nebraska Destination Named 'Fastest-Shrinking City' In The Entire State

America is filled with ever-evolving, growing cities that continue to gain residents year after year, but some of these urban jungles have been consistently loosing population. It seems like people can't stop moving out of one Nebraska city in particular. Be it rising inflation, safety concerns, or lack of entertainment (among many other possible factors) this city cannot catch a population break.

According to a list compiled by Travel A Lot, the fastest-shrinking city in Nebraska is North Platte. North Platte lost 1.3% of its residents in 2021.

Here's what Travel A Lot had to say about the fastest-shrinking city in Nebraska:

"There has been a 1.3% reduction in population in North Platte, Nebraska. The population was 23,276 according to the 2020 census. There were 22,978 people living there in 2021, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. In addition to being the home of William F. "Buffalo Bill" Cody it is also home to two other famous names. The North Platte Canteen is well known globally, and North Platte is most famous for the Union Pacific's Bailey Yard. It is the largest railroad classification yard in the world. The fact that North Platte is situated in the wide, level Platte River Valley it attracted all three of these to the town."

