Nicki Minaj Teases Upcoming Collaboration With Rihanna
By Tony M. Centeno
December 21, 2023
Nicki Minaj says she and Rihanna will reunite for a new song.
On Wednesday night, December 20, Minaj took to her Instagram Stories and posted a video of Riri dancing to her song "FTCU" off her Pink Friday 2 album. In the caption, the revered rapper reveals that a new version of her Pink Friday 2 Gag City Deluxe is on the way. However, she doesn't plan on dropping it until Rihanna sends in her vocals. If she does send the vocals in time, this would be Nicki and Rihanna's first collaboration in over a decade.
"The full gag city deluxe ain't coming out until Queen Rih send her vocals. POW," Minaj wrote.
Nicki Minaj teases a Rihanna collaboration for the deluxe edition of ‘Pink Friday 2’:— Pop Base (@PopBase) December 21, 2023
Nicki Minaj and Rihanna go way back to the New York native's debut album Pink Friday. Riri hopped on her song "Fly" and Minaj returned the favor by jumping on "Raining Men" from her Loud LP.
The video Minaj posted stems from the red carpet of Rihanna's recent FENTY x PUMA sneaker launch party in Los Angeles. A slew of celebrities, models and more hit up the event at NeueHouse L.A. During her time on the red carpet, Rihanna admitted the one thing she can't do: have daughters.
"I'm batting at 75 percent for a boy next time," Rihanna jokingly said. "So, we'll just keep our fingers crossed."
Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj has been warming up for her "Pink Friday 2 World Tour" in 2024. She previously hit the stage in multiple cities during iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball Tour.