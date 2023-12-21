Nicki Minaj Teases Upcoming Collaboration With Rihanna

Nicki Minaj and Rihanna go way back to the New York native's debut album Pink Friday. Riri hopped on her song "Fly" and Minaj returned the favor by jumping on "Raining Men" from her Loud LP.



The video Minaj posted stems from the red carpet of Rihanna's recent FENTY x PUMA sneaker launch party in Los Angeles. A slew of celebrities, models and more hit up the event at NeueHouse L.A. During her time on the red carpet, Rihanna admitted the one thing she can't do: have daughters.



"I'm batting at 75 percent for a boy next time," Rihanna jokingly said. "So, we'll just keep our fingers crossed."



Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj has been warming up for her "Pink Friday 2 World Tour" in 2024. She previously hit the stage in multiple cities during iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball Tour.