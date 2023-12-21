Nicki Minaj Teases Upcoming Collaboration With Rihanna

By Tony M. Centeno

December 21, 2023

Nicki Minaj & Rihanna
Photo: Getty Images

Nicki Minaj says she and Rihanna will reunite for a new song.

On Wednesday night, December 20, Minaj took to her Instagram Stories and posted a video of Riri dancing to her song "FTCU" off her Pink Friday 2 album. In the caption, the revered rapper reveals that a new version of her Pink Friday 2 Gag City Deluxe is on the way. However, she doesn't plan on dropping it until Rihanna sends in her vocals. If she does send the vocals in time, this would be Nicki and Rihanna's first collaboration in over a decade.

"The full gag city deluxe ain't coming out until Queen Rih send her vocals. POW," Minaj wrote.

Nicki Minaj and Rihanna go way back to the New York native's debut album Pink Friday. Riri hopped on her song "Fly" and Minaj returned the favor by jumping on "Raining Men" from her Loud LP.

The video Minaj posted stems from the red carpet of Rihanna's recent FENTY x PUMA sneaker launch party in Los Angeles. A slew of celebrities, models and more hit up the event at NeueHouse L.A. During her time on the red carpet, Rihanna admitted the one thing she can't do: have daughters.

"I'm batting at 75 percent for a boy next time," Rihanna jokingly said. "So, we'll just keep our fingers crossed."

Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj has been warming up for her "Pink Friday 2 World Tour" in 2024. She previously hit the stage in multiple cities during iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball Tour.

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.