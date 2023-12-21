Pennsylvania Destination Named 'Fastest-Shrinking City' In The Entire State

America is filled with ever-evolving, growing cities that continue to gain residents year after year, but some of these urban jungles have been consistently loosing population. It seems like people can't stop moving out of one Pennsylvania city in particular. Be it rising inflation, safety concerns, or lack of entertainment (among many other possible factors) this city cannot catch a population break.

According to a list compiled by Travel A Lot, the fastest-shrinking city in Pennsylvania is Philadelphia. In 2021, Philadelphia lost 1.5% of its population.

Here's what Travel A Lot had to say about the fastest-shrinking city in Pennsylvania:

"The first World Heritage City in the nation and the location of our Founding Fathers' meetings, discussions, and debates that resulted in the formation of the United States is Philadelphia. Lucky for tourists in the twenty-first century, so much of Philadelphia's past has been nicely preserved for their viewing pleasure. In the census of 2021, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, suffered significantly though. Don't be fooled by the seemingly insignificant 1.5% population loss; for a city like Philadelphia, that's a sizable number of individuals choosing to live somewhere else. As the year comes to an end, let's hope that the heritage city has better news in store for us in the next year."

