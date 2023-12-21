Popular Colorado City Among The 'Most Unsafe Cities' During The Holidays

The holidays are a time for merriment and relaxation, but they can always be stressful. We're not talking about getting last-minute gifts or traveling long distances, but the criminals waiting to prey on vulnerable or unsuspecting people. According to security company Vivint, "Nearly 2 in 5 American homeowners have experienced property crime during one or both of the past two holiday seasons."

The business also released a study listing the "most unsafe cities" during the holiday season. Analysts said they compiled their rankings based on "a variety of data sources, including two surveys of American homeowners and people who have committed a crime."

A popular Colorado destination landed in the Top 5, and that's Denver. Placing at No. 4 overall, the Mile High City also ranked high for vehicle thefts. Aurora and Colorado Springs also appeared in on the list but ranked much lower than Denver.

These are the Top 10 most unsafe cities, according to the study:

St. Louis, Missouri Newark, Delaware Salt Lake City, Utah Denver, Colorado Seattle, Washington Burlington, Vermont Rutland, Vermont Atlanta, Georgia Minneapolis, Minnesota Portland, Oregon

Check out the full report on Vivint's website.