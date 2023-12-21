Popular Colorado Town Among America's 'Most Beautiful' Cities

Some places in the United States are truly a feast for the eyes. From charming natural vistas to man-made landmarks and architecture, there is no shortage of places evoking that sense of awe. With that said, several locations have earned a reputation among travelers for their Instagram-worthy spots.

Forbes Home curated a list of the most picturesque cities you can visit in the nation. Thirty well-known destinations make up the list, including a former mining town in Colorado.

Telluride graced the roundup thanks to mountain backdrops, bright greenery during the warmer months, and the various opportunities to gaze upon them. Writers elaborated on what makes this city beautiful:

"Telluride is a popular destination among ski-lovers, but once the snow melts away, the city is known for its vibrant wildflowers and rolling meadows. Here you can find the tallest free-falling falls in the state. Don’t miss a gondola trip over the San Sophia Ridge for stunning canyon views and Telluride views."