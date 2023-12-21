Popular Florida City Among The 'Most Unsafe Cities' During The Holidays

By Zuri Anderson

December 22, 2023

Masked burglar trying to get into a car
Photo: Rapeepong Puttakumwong / Moment / Getty Images

The holidays are a time for merriment and relaxation, but they can always be stressful. We're not talking about getting last-minute gifts or traveling long distances, but the criminals waiting to prey on vulnerable or unsuspecting people. According to security company Vivint, "Nearly 2 in 5 American homeowners have experienced property crime during one or both of the past two holiday seasons."

The business also released a study listing the "most unsafe cities" during the holiday season. Analysts said they compiled their rankings based on "a variety of data sources, including two surveys of American homeowners and people who have committed a crime."

A popular Florida destination landed in the Top 15, and that's Miami. Placing at No. 13 overall, the Magic City also ranked high for Google searches related to holiday security and vehicle thefts. Interestingly, Jacksonville ranked at the bottom of the list, making it the safest city in the nation for the season.

These are the Top 10 most unsafe cities, according to the study:

  1. St. Louis, Missouri
  2. Newark, Delaware
  3. Salt Lake City, Utah
  4. Denver, Colorado
  5. Seattle, Washington
  6. Burlington, Vermont
  7. Rutland, Vermont
  8. Atlanta, Georgia
  9. Minneapolis, Minnesota
  10. Portland, Oregon

Check out the full report on Vivint's website.

