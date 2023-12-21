Punishment Determined For Son Of Flyers GM For Wheelchair Incident

By Jason Hall

December 21, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

The son of Philadelphia Flyers general manager Daniel Brière has been sentenced in relation to an incident in which he shoved a woman's wheelchair down the stairs at a bar in March.

Carson S. Brière and his friend, Patrick Carrozzi, had their applications for Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition, a program for first-time, non-violent offenders, approved by the Erie County Distric Attorney's Office and Judge John J. Mead earlier this week, the Erie Times-News' Tim Hahn reported on Thursday (December 21).

Brière, a former Mercyhurst Univeristy hockey player who was cut by the team after the incident and Carrozzi, who had previously played lacrosse at the school each apologized to Benes while appearing before Judge Mead on Tuesday (December 19).

A video shared by X user @juliazukowski showed Brière, Carrozzi and another friend standing at the top of the bar's steps at the bar before Brière sits in the wheelchair and then pushes it down the steps. Nate Sanders, the head of security at Sullivan's, told CBS Philadelphia that Brière pushed the wheelchair after the woman was taken downstairs by security to use a staff bathroom.

Sanders described the wheelchair crashing down as sounding "like someone fell down the stairs." The woman was carried back up the steps and put back in her wheelchair after the incident took place.

Danny Brière issued an official statement obtained by CBS News shortly after incident involving his son took place.

"I was shocked to see Carson's actions in the video that was shared on social media yesterday," he said. "They are inexcusable and run completely counter to our family's values on treating people with respect. Carson is very sorry and accepts full responsibility for his behavior."

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.