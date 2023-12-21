Punishment Determined For Son Of Flyers GM For Wheelchair Incident
By Jason Hall
December 21, 2023
The son of Philadelphia Flyers general manager Daniel Brière has been sentenced in relation to an incident in which he shoved a woman's wheelchair down the stairs at a bar in March.
Carson S. Brière and his friend, Patrick Carrozzi, had their applications for Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition, a program for first-time, non-violent offenders, approved by the Erie County Distric Attorney's Office and Judge John J. Mead earlier this week, the Erie Times-News' Tim Hahn reported on Thursday (December 21).
Brière, a former Mercyhurst Univeristy hockey player who was cut by the team after the incident and Carrozzi, who had previously played lacrosse at the school each apologized to Benes while appearing before Judge Mead on Tuesday (December 19).
I usually don’t post anything serious on my twitter but something happened Saturday night and just can’t stomach the thought of this kid getting away with it. In the video below is a @MercyhurstU student and is currently on the @HurstMensHockey team. Carson Briere. pic.twitter.com/kWWlEYEc7V— julia (@juliazukowski) March 14, 2023
A video shared by X user @juliazukowski showed Brière, Carrozzi and another friend standing at the top of the bar's steps at the bar before Brière sits in the wheelchair and then pushes it down the steps. Nate Sanders, the head of security at Sullivan's, told CBS Philadelphia that Brière pushed the wheelchair after the woman was taken downstairs by security to use a staff bathroom.
Sanders described the wheelchair crashing down as sounding "like someone fell down the stairs." The woman was carried back up the steps and put back in her wheelchair after the incident took place.
Danny Brière issued an official statement obtained by CBS News shortly after incident involving his son took place.
"I was shocked to see Carson's actions in the video that was shared on social media yesterday," he said. "They are inexcusable and run completely counter to our family's values on treating people with respect. Carson is very sorry and accepts full responsibility for his behavior."