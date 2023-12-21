Punishment Determined For Son Of Flyers GM For Wheelchair Incident

The son of Philadelphia Flyers general manager Daniel Brière has been sentenced in relation to an incident in which he shoved a woman's wheelchair down the stairs at a bar in March.

Carson S. Brière and his friend, Patrick Carrozzi, had their applications for Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition, a program for first-time, non-violent offenders, approved by the Erie County Distric Attorney's Office and Judge John J. Mead earlier this week, the Erie Times-News' Tim Hahn reported on Thursday (December 21).

Brière, a former Mercyhurst Univeristy hockey player who was cut by the team after the incident and Carrozzi, who had previously played lacrosse at the school each apologized to Benes while appearing before Judge Mead on Tuesday (December 19).