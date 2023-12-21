Rachel McAdams Reveals Why She Wasn't Part Of Surprise 'Mean Girls' Reunion

We may be getting a new Mean Girls movie musical, but fans are still obsessed with the original film starring Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert and Amanda Seyfried. So much so that they begged for a reunion for years. That reunion came earlier this year when they came back together to star in a Mean Girls-themed commercial, however there was one notable character missing from the lineup — Regina George herself.

Despite the other three actresses returning to their roles, McAdams didn't reprise her role as the leader of the Plastics, leaving some fans to question why she didn't return. In a recent interview with Variety, the actress revealed why she didn't participate, and it's not because she doesn't have love for the 2004 film, per Entertainment Tonight.

"I don't know; I guess I wasn't that excited about doing a commercial if I'm being totally honest. A movie sounded awesome, but I've never done commercials, and it just didn't feel like my bad," she said. "Also... I didn't know that everyone was doing it. I would, of course, always love to be part of a Mean Girls reunion and hanging with my Plastics, but yeah, I found that out later."

As for the upcoming movie musical, McAdams revealed that she won't be a part of the film despite attempts to make it work with creator Tina Fey.

"Tina and I sort of dabbled with a few ideas, but it was tough to make it all work in the end," she said. "I was really down for whatever she wanted to do. I think the direction it went in will be fantastic and I cannot wait to see it."