Retro Ranch Home With A Few Built-In Surprises for Sale In Pennsylvania
By Logan DeLoye
December 21, 2023
A property was just added to the Pennsylvania housing market for the first time ever, and you're not going to want to miss this architectural beauty! The space, located at 3395 School Rd in Kintnersville, features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and was built in 1972. The walls are curved and the design favors a retro feel. It is set on a 1.6 acre lot that is an easy weekend commute to New York City!
Other ideal features present throughout the home include a custom bar room, in-wall book shelves, a mounted fireplace, and more! The parking situation allows seven spaces for inhabitants and visitors.
According to Zillow, the unique property is being sold for $299,900.
We’ve never said this before but here’s a near perfect midcentury modernish home that was built by the owner in...Posted by Zillow Gone Wild on Thursday, December 21, 2023
Here's what Evan Walton of Addison Wolfe Real Estate had to say about the property in the official listing:
"Blending simple single story living with signature 1970's post modern design concepts. "Aquarius" is a testament to the innovative concepts of this distinctive decade. Enter the home to find an open living room with curved walls, a mounted fireplace, built-in book shelves and a spiral staircase that leads to a sequestered loft. The kitchen continues with the curved concept and is crowned with a wagon wheel lighting system. The two main floor bedrooms are spacious and unique. The back sunroom offers additional space to look out at the private backyard. After dinner you can saunter to the custom built bar room for some spirits by the turntable with friends . Nestled in the bucolic rolling landscape of upper Bucks County this architectural time piece is ready to bring the past and future together."
For additional photos and information visit zillow.com.