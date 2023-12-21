Retro Ranch Home With A Few Built-In Surprises for Sale In Pennsylvania

A property was just added to the Pennsylvania housing market for the first time ever, and you're not going to want to miss this architectural beauty! The space, located at 3395 School Rd in Kintnersville, features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and was built in 1972. The walls are curved and the design favors a retro feel. It is set on a 1.6 acre lot that is an easy weekend commute to New York City!

Other ideal features present throughout the home include a custom bar room, in-wall book shelves, a mounted fireplace, and more! The parking situation allows seven spaces for inhabitants and visitors.

According to Zillow, the unique property is being sold for $299,900.