Shaq Drops Freestyle Over Drake, Lil Wayne & Jeezy’s Beloved Collaboration
By Tony M. Centeno
December 21, 2023
Shaq Diesel returns with some fresh rhymes for ya headtop.
Earlier this week, the famed NBA analyst and rapper released his latest freestyle on social media. The video he posted shows Shaq recording his verse over Drake, Lil Wayne and Jeezy's classic "I'm Goin In" while in Paris. Shaq received plenty of praise for his bars in the comment section of his post from Killer Mike, Nems, Peter Gunz and Big Daddy Kane, who he name-drops towards the end of his verse.
"I’m goin in," Shaq wrote in the caption of his video. "I’m still #1 accepting all challengers."
Shaq's new freestyle is the perfect way to close out his busy year in the studio. The multifaceted artist and athlete previously released his "Bodie Freestyle" over the summer. He and Damian Lillard a.k.a. Dame D.O.L.L.A. also appeared on the remix to Rick Ross and Meek Mill's "SHAQ & KOBE" off their joint album Too Good To Be True. Shaq got a chance to link up with Rozay after they debuted the remix on TNT's "Inside The NBA." The Miami rapper blessed Shaq with a new chain during his visit.
"Best day ever," Shaq wrote. "my favorite rapper @richforever just blessed me with a MMG chain. i’m a cry. thanks @meekmill . first he allowed me and @damianlillard get on that shaq and kobe remix. go stream that now…..#MMG #DIESELDOGMAFIA"
Prior to his latest freestyle, Shaq also hopped on Chicago rapper Luke Gawne called "Chaos." Listen to that song below.