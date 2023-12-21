Shaq's new freestyle is the perfect way to close out his busy year in the studio. The multifaceted artist and athlete previously released his "Bodie Freestyle" over the summer. He and Damian Lillard a.k.a. Dame D.O.L.L.A. also appeared on the remix to Rick Ross and Meek Mill's "SHAQ & KOBE" off their joint album Too Good To Be True. Shaq got a chance to link up with Rozay after they debuted the remix on TNT's "Inside The NBA." The Miami rapper blessed Shaq with a new chain during his visit.



"Best day ever," Shaq wrote. "my favorite rapper @richforever just blessed me with a MMG chain. i’m a cry. thanks @meekmill . first he allowed me and @damianlillard get on that shaq and kobe remix. go stream that now…..#MMG #DIESELDOGMAFIA"



Prior to his latest freestyle, Shaq also hopped on Chicago rapper Luke Gawne called "Chaos." Listen to that song below.