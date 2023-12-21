The Best ‘Local Favorite’ Holiday Market In Nevada

When that cheerful time of the year rolls around, holiday markets emerge as colorful and unifying celebrations of seasonal cheer and community spirit. These enchanting gatherings, often set against the backdrop of historic city squares, host vendors offering the most rare festive delights.

Each vendor's stall tells a story through an array of handcrafted treasures — from intricately designed ornaments that glimmer with delicate details to cozy knitwear that beckons with its warmth — and homegrown or homemade treats. The air is filled with the rich aroma of mulled spices, enticing passersby to sip on steaming cups of spiced cider or indulge in sweet desserts that awaken the taste buds.

Beyond the gifts visitors can purchase, holiday markets are a reminder of tradition and shared joy. Local artisans showcase their talents, while the atmosphere is jolly, characterized by the genuine laughter of families, and if at the right time, the melodies of carolers.

Food and Wine discovered the best holiday market in every state:

“We've rounded up the best, jolliest holiday events all across the country, from Maine to Hawaii. Some of our favorites are happening right now, some run all month long, and others will be gone in a flash, so don't delay. Happy holidays!”

In Nevada, the coveted title goes to Cowboy Christmas in Las Vegas:

“This long-running gift show for lovers of everything Western — and Western wear — runs alongside the annual Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, an early December highlight in a city known for throwing a large event or two. Curious shoppers will find over 500,000 square feet of leather goods, custom jewelry, and more cowpeople than you’d ever thought you’d see in one place. Did we mention it’s also a rodeo? Admission to the exhibit hall is free.”