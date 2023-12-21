The Best 'Local Favorite’ Holiday Market In Texas

When that cheerful time of the year rolls around, holiday markets emerge as colorful and unifying celebrations of seasonal cheer and community spirit. These enchanting gatherings, often set against the backdrop of historic city squares, host vendors offering the most rare festive delights.

Each vendor's stall tells a story through an array of handcrafted treasures — from intricately designed ornaments that glimmer with delicate details to cozy knitwear that beckons with its warmth — and homegrown or homemade treats. The air is filled with the rich aroma of mulled spices, enticing passersby to sip on steaming cups of spiced cider or indulge in sweet desserts that awaken the taste buds.

Beyond the gifts visitors can purchase, holiday markets are a reminder of tradition and shared joy. Local artisans showcase their talents, while the atmosphere is jolly, characterized by the genuine laughter of families, and if at the right time, the melodies of carolers.

Food and Wine discovered the best holiday market in every state:

“We've rounded up the best, jolliest holiday events all across the country, from Maine to Hawaii. Some of our favorites are happening right now, some run all month long, and others will be gone in a flash, so don't delay. Happy holidays!”

In Texas, the coveted title goes to Holiday Night Market in San Antonio:

“There’s San Antonio's iconic Riverwalk, and then there’s the locals version of that legendary public space, The Pearl, a handsome mixed-use complex on the historic site of one of the largest breweries in Texas. (Incidentally, you can reach it on foot via an extension of the Riverwalk.) Weekends year-round, the main plaza is home to one of the best neighborhood markets in the country — Saturday for food, Sunday for artisans — but in the weeks before Christmas, the shopping opportunities extend to Wednesday evenings, keeping things in the district hopping well after dark with more than 40 local vendors, live music, and plenty of food.”