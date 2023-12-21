The Most Unique Christmas Tradition In Kentucky You've Never Heard Of

Each of the 50 states contributes its own unique flair to the tapestry of Christmas traditions. From the snowy landscapes of Alaska to the sunny shores of Florida, the nation's diverse cultural influences shine through in a myriad of distinctive celebrations.

In Louisiana, families come together for elaborate feasts that blend Creole and French influences, creating a culinary celebration that adds a dash of spice to the holiday season.

Head west to Colorado, and you'll find the charming mining town of Georgetown transformed into a winter wonderland during the annual Christmas Market. Set in the Rockies, this market boasts a picturesque setting where visitors can relish the festive atmosphere while perusing artisanal crafts and sipping on hot cocoa.

Business Insider uncovered the captivating stories and vibrant customs that make each state's celebration a uniquely American experience:

"Fruitcake soaked in whiskey is a traditional Christmas dessert in Kentucky.

Fruitcake is known around the world as the laughingstock of Christmas culinary traditions.

But in Kentucky, you'd be lucky to get your hands on the famous fruitcake made by monks of the Abbey of Gethsemani.

Also known as Twelfth Night cake, this fruitcake made with dried fruits, nuts, and spices, which is often soaked in bourbon (after all, this is Kentucky), is a popular Christmas delicacy."