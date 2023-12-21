The 'Poorest City' In Colorado

Inflation is starting to finally cool off, but that doesn't mean it's left a deep impact on millions of Americans. Many households that were already going through financial hardship felt the biggest blow to basic necessities, such as housing, groceries, and transportation. Where these individuals live can also affect their financial health, from limited job opportunities to other obstacles.

24/7 Wall St. updated its list of every state's poorest using the latest data available from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2022 American Community Survey. Analysts detailed how they compiled their findings:

"Using metro area level data on median household income from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the poorest city in every state. Additional income and population data also came from the ACS. Four states – Delaware, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont – have only one metropolitan area. As a result, the cities listed in these states rank as the poorest by default only."

According to the data, Colorado's poorest city is Pueblo. Located in Pueblo County, over 330,000 people live in this city. The median household income is $52,794, compared to the statewide median of $87,598. More than 20% of the population lives in poverty.

