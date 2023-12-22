Amanda Bynes Presses Pause On Podcast In Pursuit Of 'Consistent Job'

Amanda Bynes recently returned the public eye with the creation of her new podcast, Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast. According to E! News, the 37-year-old former actress released the first episode on December 9, but decided to "press pause" on her podcasting career to pursue something that has been on her heart for awhile now. Bynes recently told Instagram followers that she would rather have a "consistent job," and has just the career in mind!

"The 1st episode of my podcast did really well. I was actually surprised and of course was going to keep going after friends encouraged me to. After thinking about it, though, I would rather get my manicurist license and have a consistent job. I'm going to follow that path instead. Thank you for following my journey!"

The She's The Man actress previously revealed her desire to take on a consistent career in 2022 when she told followers that she enrolled in cosmetology school to learn nail art. E! News mentioned that Bynes made the decision to cancel her podcast with cohost and biochemist Paul Sieminski after their first episode (where they interviewed Los Angeles tattoo artist Dahlia Moth) because the pair were having trouble finding guests to book on the show.

Bynes continues to update Instagram followers periodically, detailing her latest ventures on her story.