Charlie Sheen Attacked By Neighbor Who Tried To Strangle Him: Report

Charlie Sheen was reportedly attacked by a neighbor that forced their way into his home and attempted to strangle him.

TMZ was the first to report the incident, claiming law enforcement sources said that officers with the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department responded to the actor's L.A. area home on Wednesday (December 20) after a dispute with his 47-year-old neighbor. The woman reportedly knocked on Sheen's door and when he answered, she forced her way into the home and attacked him, ripping his shirt and even attempting to choke him. However, she didn't stick around and went back to her own home, while Sheen called 911.

Paramedics arrived on the scene, but sources told the outlet that the Two and a Half Men actor was not taken to the hospital. It is unclear what injuries, if any, he may have sustained in the attack.

The woman, who was not named, was arrested at her home and booked for burglary and assault with a deadly weapon.

The reason for the neighbor's alleged attack is unknown, but it is apparently not the first time Sheen has had problems relating to the woman. He told authorities that he believes the neighbor is the same person who recently squirted some type of sticky liquid onto his car and even dumped trash in front of his door the day before the attack.