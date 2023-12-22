Dog Poop Bag Dispenser Resembling Grenade Causes Stir

"After reviewing the photographs, the item was determined to be a dog waste bag dispenser that is manufactured to resemble a hand grenade (see accompanying photograph)," the department wrote in the Facebook post. "The item was removed from school property and school activities returned to normal.

"We want to thank the Patton Middle School staff for their prompt actions to keep their students safe, and we always appreciate the assistance we receive from the Oregon State Police Bomb Squad during incidents like this."

McMinnville School District spokesperson Laurie Fry told KOIN that the school was never placed on lockdown while authorities investigated the field and students were away from the area after it was initially discovered.

“In an abundance of caution, school staff notified teachers who may have taken students outside during this time to remain indoors,” Fry said in a statement to KOIN. “McMinnville PD responded promptly, and quickly realized the device was not real. There was no direct threat to students.”