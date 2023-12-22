Florida Man Arrested For Allegedly Chucking Cooked Chicken At Worker

An upset customer allegedly got violent with a convenience store employee over his food order earlier this week. According to an arrest report obtained by The Smoking Gun, Daniel J. Palomino, 32, was arrested for simple battery for an early morning incident on Sunday, December 17.

Pinellas County deputies allege Palomino attacked a Wawa employee at a St. Petersburg location around 1:20 a.m. The suspect reportedly got angry "because he believed that [the chicken] was not cooked completely," the report states. He then threw the chicken on the victim, which ended up covering the worker in "a spicy Nashville sauce," officials wrote.

The records claim the sauce also got into the victim's eye but didn't suffer "bodily harm."

Authorities confronted Palomino, who lives about a mile from the Wawa, and learned he was under the influence of alcohol. Deputies confiscated a baseball bat from the suspect and booked him into Pinellas County jail, the report reads. He bonded out later that day, according to online jail records.

Reporters learned Palomino was previously convicted on drug charges, aggravated assault, criminal mischief, and probation violation.

The 32-year-old wasn't the only one arrested for a food-related crime this week. Another Florida man was caught on camera stealing the ingredients to a popular cocktail from an apartment.