2024 is upon us...can you believe it? January is just around the corner, and Netflix plans to add a handful of new titles to its growing database of movies and series! Horror classic Annabelle and DC's Aquaman are a few of many titles making their way to the streaming service this coming month.

Bruce Almighty, Mama Mia! Here We Go Again and the This is Us series will also be welcomed additions to the streaming service this month. Fans waiting patiently for Love & Hip Hop Atlanta will get to enjoy its arrival on the 18th.

Popular titles like Pitch Perfect, Surf's Up, and Taylor Swift's Reputation Stadium Tour will slowly be removed throughout the month. (See: Here's Everything Leaving Netflix In December 2023.)

Here's everything coming to Netflix in January 2024: