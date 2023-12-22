Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In January 2024
By Logan DeLoye
December 22, 2023
2024 is upon us...can you believe it? January is just around the corner, and Netflix plans to add a handful of new titles to its growing database of movies and series! Horror classic Annabelle and DC's Aquaman are a few of many titles making their way to the streaming service this coming month.
Bruce Almighty, Mama Mia! Here We Go Again and the This is Us series will also be welcomed additions to the streaming service this month. Fans waiting patiently for Love & Hip Hop Atlanta will get to enjoy its arrival on the 18th.
Popular titles like Pitch Perfect, Surf's Up, and Taylor Swift's Reputation Stadium Tour will slowly be removed throughout the month. (See: Here's Everything Leaving Netflix In December 2023.)
Here's everything coming to Netflix in January 2024:
January 1
- Annabelle
- Annie
- Antz
- Aquaman
- Beethoven
- Bitconned
- Black Sails
- Bruce Almighty
- BOWKYLION
- Dawn of the Dead
- Gravity
- Fool Me Once
- How to Train Your Dragon
- It’s Complicated
- Jackie Brown
- John Wick
- John Wick: Chapter 2
- John Wick: Chapter 3
- Jurassic Park
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park
- Jurassic Park III
- Justice League
- Meet The Fockers Trilogy
- Meet the Parents
- Meet the Fockers
- Little Fockers
- Loudermilk
- Malignant
- Mamma Mia!
- Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
- ONE PIECE: Marineford
- One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest
- Orange Days (Season 1)
- Peppa Pig (Seasons 3 to 6)
- School of Rock
- Survivor (Season 7 and Season 33)
- The Croods
- The Equalizer 3
- The Flintstones
- The First Purge
- The New Americans: Gaming a Revolution
- The Purge: Election Year
- The Wonder Years
- This Is 40
- Those Who Wish Me Dead
- You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment
January 3 to 10
- Prime
- Delicious in Dungeon
- Money Heist: Ultimate Choice (Android and iOS)
- Society of the Snow
- The Brothers Sun (Season 1)
- Good Grief
- Gyeongseong Creature
- The Florida Project
- Mighty Bheem’s Playtime
- This is Us
- Di4ries
- Teen Titans Go! To The Movies
- Break Point (Season 2)
- The Trust: A Game of Greed (Season 1)
January 11 to 20
- Boy Swallows Universe
- Champion (Season 1)
- Detective Forst
- Sonic Prime
- Adire
- Lift
- Love is Blind: Sweden (Season 1)
- CoComelon (Season 9)
- Holey Moley (Seasons 3-4)
- maboroshi (Season 1)
- Cats
- Dusty Slay: Workin’ Man
- End of the Line
- Freaks
- Arkansas
- Cowboys & Aliens
- Down With the King
- Escape Plan: The Extractors
- Escape Plan 2: Hades
- From the Ashes
- Love & Hip Hop Atlanta
- Merry Men 3: Nemesis
- Rachid Badouri: Les fleurs du tapis
- Skam Italia
- The Good Shepherd
- The Legend of Tarzan
- Love on the Spectrum U.S
- My Loneliness Has Wings
- Sixty Minutes
- The Bequeathed
- The Kitchen
- Captivating the King
- The Real World
January 22 to 31
- Not Quite Narwhal
- Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees
- Train to Busan
- American Girl: Corinne Tan
- Queer Eye
- Six Nations: Full Contact
- Griselda
- Masters of the Universe: Revolution
- The UnXplained with William Shatner
- Badland Hunters
- Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go
- Doctor Slump
- Mighty Bheem’s Playtime
- Jack Whitehall: Settle Down
- Alexander the Great / Alexander: The Making of a God
- Baby Bandito
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse
- WIL
