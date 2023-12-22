Here's Everything Leaving Netflix In December 2023

By Logan DeLoye

December 22, 2023

January 2024 is just around the corner and with each new month comes the removal and addition of some of your favorite Netflix titles. Titles such as Once Upon a Time, She's The One, and 100 Days My Prince are just a few of many films set to be removed from the streaming services' database throughout the month.

Popular titles like Kids on the Block, The Amazing Spider-Man, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and Sex in the City 2 will slowly be removed throughout December. Despite the loss of so many good films, a handful of new series and classic movies will also be added. (See: Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In January 2024.)

Here's everything leaving Netflix in December 2023:

December 1

  • A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish (2019)
  • About Last Night (2014)
  • American Made (2017)
  • Arrival (2016)
  • Baby Dolls (2019)
  • Basketball Wives (Season 1-2)
  • Cut Bank (2014)
  • Dear John (2010)
  • Effie Gray (2014)
  • Fences (2016)
  • Groundhog Day (1993)
  • High End Yaariyan (2019)
  • Hook (1991)
  • Jindua (2017)
  • Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)
  • Lakeeran (2016)
  • LEGO: Friends: Seasons 1-4
  • Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012)
  • Mahi NRI (2017)
  • Matilda (1996)
  • New in Town (2009)
  • Peppermint (2018)
  • Pitch Perfect (2012)
  • Qismat (2018)
  • Rainbow Time (2016)
  • Sad Hill Unearthed (2017)
  • Sex and the City 2 (2010)
  • Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)
  • Solace (2015)
  • Spider-Man (2002)
  • Spider-Man 2 (2004)
  • Spider-Man 3 (2007)
  • Stuart Little (1999)
  • Stuart Little 2 (2002)
  • Superbad (2007)
  • Surf’s Up (2007)
  • Takers (2010)
  • Teefa in Trouble (2018)
  • The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)
  • The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)
  • The Devil’s Own (1997)
  • The Guest (2018)
  • The Happytime Murders (2018)
  • The Punisher (2004)
  • Thug Life (2017)
  • Transporter 3 (2008)
  • U-Turn (2020)
  • Up in the Air (2009)
  • Vertical Limit (2000)

December 2 to 10

  • For the Love of Spock (2016)
  • Between Maybes (2019)
  • Brother in Love (2019)
  • Bygones Be Bygones (2017)
  • Deliha 2 (2018)
  • Kids on the Block (2019)
  • Locked on You (2018)
  • My Travel Buddy 2 (2018)
  • The Best of Me (2014)
  • You Are My Home (2020)
  • Hymn of Death (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal
  • One in a Billion (2016)
  • 100 Days My Prince (Season 1)
  • Ava (2020)
  • Zumbo’s Just Desserts (Season 2) – Netflix Original Removal
  • 100 Days My Prince (2018)
  • Bobbleheads The Movie (2020)
  • Other People (2016)
  • Kalel, 15 (2019)
  • Children of Adam (2020)
  • Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives (2017)
  • Funny Boy (2020)
  • Juman (2019)
  • Just The Way You Are (2016)
  • Once Upon a Time (2019)
  • She’s the One (2013)
  • The Panti Sisters (2019)

December 11 to 31

  • Asperger’s Are Us (2016)
  • Av: The Hunt (2020)
  • Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America (2022)
  • Tammy (2014)
  • The Reason I Jump (2021)
  • Sand Storm (2016) – Netflix Original Removal
  • The Hills (Seasons 1-2)
  • Vanjagar Ulagam (2018)
  • Andhadhun (2018)
  • Bwakaw (2012)
  • Ashes of Love (Season 1)
  • Lilli (2018)
  • Love You to the Stars and Back (2017)
  • Sakaling Maging Tayo (2019)
  • Guest House (2020)
  • Rhys Nicholson Live at the Athenaeum (2020)
  • Twice Upon A Time (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal
  • Back of the Net (2019)
  • Sing 2 (2021)
  • Da Kath & Kim Code
  • Kath & Kimderella
  • Kath and Kim: Kountdown Specials
  • Kath and Kim: Seasons 1-4
  • Kath and Kim: The Souvenir Editions
  • The Adventures of Puss in Boots (Seasons 1-6) – Netflix Original Removal
  • Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour (2018) – Netflix Original Removal
  • Us (2019)
  • 8 Mile
  • American Beauty
  • Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
  • Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
  • Casper
  • Catch Me If You Can
  • Crank
  • Crank 2: High Voltage
  • Field of Dreams
  • Friends with Benefits
  • Get Him to the Greek
  • Gladiator
  • Jaws
  • Jaws 2
  • Jaws 3
  • Jaws: The Revenge
  • Kung Fu Panda
  • Lost in Translation
  • Love Actually
  • Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
  • Mission: Impossible
  • Mission: Impossible II
  • Mission: Impossible III
  • Role Models
  • Runaway Bride
  • Saving Private Ryan
  • Scarface
  • The Wolf of Wall Street

Source: What's On Netflix

