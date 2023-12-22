It was all good just a week ago when the estranged KIDS SEE GHOSTS rappers finally reunited for the first time in over two years following their disappointing beef. Fans at the Vultures listening session in Las Vegas captured the moment when Ye and Cudi hugged it out and vibed with one another to the tune of their upcoming collaboration that's supposed to appear on the album.



Kid Cudi announced his album's release date back in September. He had planned to drop the album on September 15 but decided to push it back to ensure that he provides fans with "the best version of myself."



“Hey fam!! Got some updates for y’all. Some bad news, some good,” he wrote. “I have to push INSANO back til January. I want to make sure that everything lines up and I give y’all the best version of myself. This album is amazing and I want to make sure I present it in the best way for y’all. That’s the bad news. I still plan on releasing the next single soon so don’t even worry about that."



As of this report, neither artist has spoken on the looming release day clash.