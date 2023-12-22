Megan Thee Stallion Releases New NSFW Song From Netflix's 'Big Mouth'

"P*ssy Don't Lie" is Megan Thee Stallion's latest song that was inspired by a show or film. She recently released her single "Hell No!" with Danielle Brooks from The Color Purple soundtrack as well as her collaboration with Renee Rapp "Not My Fault," which appears in the upcoming Mean Girls musical. Prior to those songs, Meg also dropped "Out Alpha The Alpha" from A24's D*cks: The Musical.



It's been a busy year for Meg. Outside of her soundtrack run, she also released her solo single "Cobra" independently. The song allowed her to vent about all the stressful events that recently plagued her life. Fans believe she accused her ex-boyfriend Pardison Fontaine of cheating on her in the song. Pardi responded to the allegations with his own song "Megan Thee Person," and recently opened up about the situation in several interviews.



Listen to the full version of Meg's new song below.