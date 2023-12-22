PHOTO: Kylie Jenner Reveals Her 'Favorite' Family Christmas Card

It's Christmastime, and for the Kardashians and Jenners, that means precious moments with family and friends commemorated by a yearly Christmas card. Each year the family poses for a special holiday card, wishing friends, fans, and followers a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Kylie Jenner revealed her favorite family Christmas card on Thursday (December 21) in a sentimental Instagram post, sharing that the memory was a, "throwback to my favorite family xmas card."

The xmas card in question depicts the Kardashians and Jenners in black and white smiling and posing for the camera. It is certainly a "throwback" as Kylie and Kendall are still young girls in the photograph. The back of the card reads, "Life is not measured by how many breaths we take, but by the moments that take our breath away. May you be blessed with many breath-taking moments."

The bottom of the card is signed "With Love, The Jenners and The Kardashians" and lists everyone's names in the photo including, Bruce (now Caitlyn), Kris, Courtney, Casey, Kimberly, Khloe, Robert, Kendall & Kylie. While the photo was not dated with a year, People mentioned that it was likely from the early days of the family's hit TV series, "Keeping Up With The Kardashians."

So far this year, Kylie is the first Kardashian Jenner sibling to share a family photo from Christmas past.