Quando Rondo Released On $100,000 Bond Following FBI Arrest

Quando Rondo was arrested by the FBI earlier this month for federal drug charges. The 24-year-old artist was riding in the passenger seat of a vehicle with several others in Georgia when they were pulled over by the Savannah Police officers. Bowman was the only person who was taken away in cuffs. He stands accused of violating the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act for being in a manager role of the Rollin' 60's gang and was charged with illegal use of communication for using a cell phone to set up the sale of marijuana.



Bowman is out on bail and will be on house arrest. Due to the particular bond he was granted, he won't have to cough up any cash unless he violates the terms of his release. A rep for Bowman said that his legal team "respected, agreed and were pleased with" the judge's decision.