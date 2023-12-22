Quando Rondo Released On $100,000 Bond Following FBI Arrest
By Tony M. Centeno
December 22, 2023
Quando Rondo is out of jail but won't be allowed to leave his home for quite some time.
According to a report WJCL 22 published on Thursday, December 21, the Georgia native has been released from jail after posting a $100,000 unsecured bond. The rapper, born Tyquian Bowman, sat in a courtroom for nearly five hours during his detention hearing while prosecutor Bradley Thompson presented evidence including wiretapped phone calls Bowman allegedly made. Thompson asserted Bowman was a danger to the community, but the rapper's new lawyer Tom Withers argued that the federal government doesn't have enough evidence to show that Bowman distributed or possessed any drugs.
Quando Rondo was arrested by the FBI earlier this month for federal drug charges. The 24-year-old artist was riding in the passenger seat of a vehicle with several others in Georgia when they were pulled over by the Savannah Police officers. Bowman was the only person who was taken away in cuffs. He stands accused of violating the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act for being in a manager role of the Rollin' 60's gang and was charged with illegal use of communication for using a cell phone to set up the sale of marijuana.
Bowman is out on bail and will be on house arrest. Due to the particular bond he was granted, he won't have to cough up any cash unless he violates the terms of his release. A rep for Bowman said that his legal team "respected, agreed and were pleased with" the judge's decision.