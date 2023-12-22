Rolling Loud & iHeartRadio Gift Fans With Enticing Offer For The Holidays

Rolling Loud wants to hook you up with a special gift for the holidays.



On Friday, December 22, the largest Hip-Hop festival in the world and iHeart Media announced its plans to offer 25 percent off all RL merch when fans buy a ticket to Rolling Loud California 2024. All fans have to do is cop a ticket and then enter the code "LOUDHOLIDAYS" at check-out. Customers will receive a separate email with the 25 percent merch code. The offer begins today and will last until December 31, 2023. There's only a few months left until the next major Rolling Loud event.