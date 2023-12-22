Rolling Loud & iHeartRadio Gift Fans With Enticing Offer For The Holidays
By Tony M. Centeno
December 22, 2023
Rolling Loud wants to hook you up with a special gift for the holidays.
On Friday, December 22, the largest Hip-Hop festival in the world and iHeart Media announced its plans to offer 25 percent off all RL merch when fans buy a ticket to Rolling Loud California 2024. All fans have to do is cop a ticket and then enter the code "LOUDHOLIDAYS" at check-out. Customers will receive a separate email with the 25 percent merch code. The offer begins today and will last until December 31, 2023. There's only a few months left until the next major Rolling Loud event.
Rolling Loud California is set to go down March 15 - 17, 2024 at Hollywood Park Grounds adjacent to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, Future and Metro Boomin are scheduled to headline the festival. They will share a stage with other top-notch artists Big Sean, YG, Tyga, Larry June, Don Toliver, Sexyy Red, Chief Keef, Summer Walker, NLE Choppa, Rae Sremmurd and plenty more. Each night will also feature special guest sets from regional Mexican acts Fuerza Regida, Junior H, Natanael Cano and Chino Pacas.
RL California is just the first wave of events that the massive festival will host in 2024. Earlier this month, Rolling Loud announced that it will return to Europe for its inaugural festival in Austria. The three-day event will feature some of the biggest names in American and European Hip-Hop and is set to be held at the open-air venue RACINO in Ebreichsdorf, near Vienna, from July 5 - 7, 2024.
“We couldn’t be more excited to return to Europe,” Rolling Loud's co-Founders Matt Zingler & Tariq Cherif said. “We’ve been blown away by the passion of the fans at our European shows, and we know our first show in Austria is going to keep the energy going.”
Tickets for both events are on sale now.