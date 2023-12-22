Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Relationship Priorities Amid New Romance

Selena Gomez is getting her priorities straight amid her new romance with Benny Blanco.

In an interview with Vogue México y Latinoamérica published on Thursday (December 21), and translated from Spanish to English, the 31-year-old "Single Soon" singer shared what she looks for in a partner. Though she didn't mention him by name in the interview, Gomez recently went public with her relationship with the 35-year-old music producer, whose real name is Benjamin Joseph Levin.

When talking about her top priorities in a relationship, she said looks for someone who not only has care for the feelings of others but who also has self-respect, per People.

"Honestly, I have to start being attracted to the right kind of people, because it's a bit of both," she said, adding, "It's very hard to find someone who can listen to you and care about you, but I know when it happens it will be great and you will want it to be healthy."

The pair, who have known each other for years and collaborated in the past, have reportedly been dating for six months. She confirmed their romance earlier this month, sweetly writing, "He is my absolute everything in my heart," before defending their relationship to fans leaving unsupportive comments, adding that he's been "the best thing that's every happened to me."