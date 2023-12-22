You may have seen our previous coverage of the fastest-growing city in Georgia, but have you wondered about the opposite? Which city in the Peach State is seeing its residents flee for another place to live more than other in the state?

Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Travel.Alot.Com compiled a list of the "fastest-shrinking" cities in the country, finding the "urbanized areas in each state" that are seeing residents leaving the city for another home somewhere else. According to the site, the fastest-shrinking city in Georgia is the Atlanta suburb of Sandy Springs. Here's what the site had to say:

"Many larger corporations, like UPS, Cox Communications, and Mercedes-Benz USA, have their corporate offices in Sandy Springs, which is a busy commercial area. As a result, there will be a lot of fantastic jobs available and a bustling downtown in the coming years. Too bad, it's a little bit late. Sandy Springs, Georgia has seen a decline in population. 108,172 individuals called this sunny city's borders home in the year 2020. Only 107,180 people were still residing in this fine city in 2021, just one year later, after 0.9% of the population had left, due to unemployment rates, and the housing market."

To see more of the fastest-shrinking cities in the country, check out the full list at travel.alot.com.